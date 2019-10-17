Bullying and domestic violence are impacting Alberta employees in their workplaces, according to a new survey.

The Alberta Council of Women's Shelters released the results of its Violence and the Workplace survey Thursday.

Leger Marketing interviewed 1,208 adult Albertans who had been employed in the previous two years:

37 per cent reported bullying in the workplace

25 per cent were impacted by domestic violence

23 per cent were impacted by sexual harassment

18 per cent were impacted by sexual violence

“For too long society has viewed domestic violence as a ‘private’ matter," executive director Jan Reimer said. "This survey shows that violence and abuse damages both workplaces and families."

Domestic violence in particular has an impact on productivity, absenteeism, more and safety.

ACWS says employers can develop policies and procedures to support their employees and give them the tools to address violence in the workplace.

The first Violence in the Workplace survey was completed in 2009.