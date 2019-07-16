The bylaw that would make smoking shisha inside a restaurant or bar illegal was discussed by Edmonton City Council again Tuesday.

Council passed two of the three readings of the bylaw. Jon Dziadyk was the only councilor to vote against the change.

Third reading will happen later this year, and the change will come into effect July 1, 2020.

Councillor Scott McKeen told CTV News Edmonton that shisha should have been included in the smoking bylaw passed more than a decade ago.

"This is leveling the playing field appropriately, and is fair to all those businesses years ago who were fearful that they were going to lose customers over the smoking issue," McKeen said.

The change will likely eliminate the possibility of cannabis lounges in Edmonton, unless they offer edibles only.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson