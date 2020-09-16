EDMONTON -- A café in the Mill Creek area has closed its doors until further notice after a case of COVID-19 was detected.

Café Bicyclette, located in the area of 86 Avenue and 91 Street, says the individual who tested positive for the coronavirus did not have direct contact with the public.

"We are working closely with Alberta health services and following all the precautionary measures to ensure a safe re-opening for the safety of our patrons, staff and public," the establishment said on Facebook.⁣

As a result, the patio series on Friday will be cancelled and the café will refund customers.

Café Bicyclette is hoping to reopen by Sept. 28.