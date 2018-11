Laine Mitchell , TSN





The Calgary Stampeders are Grey Cup champions.

Bo Levi Mitchell and the Stampeders defeated the Ottawa Redblacks 27-16 to win the 106th Grey Cup in Edmonton.

The win snaps a two-game losing streak in the Grey Cup for the Stampeders and gives them some revenge on the Redblacks who beat them for the CFL championship two seasons ago.

With files from TSN