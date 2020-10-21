Advertisement
Calgary Trail Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19
Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020 9:46AM MDT
An employee at this Real Canadian Superstore at 4821 Calgary Trail NW was last at work on Sept. 26. (Source: Google Street View)
EDMONTON -- Another Real Canadian Superstore employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
A team member at the grocery store on Calgary Trail tested positive for the Coronavirus on Oct. 21 after they last worked on Oct. 14.
On Tuesday, a St. Albert superstore employee was also diagnosed with the disease.
There are 1,318 COVID-19 cases in Edmonton and 65 in St. Albert.