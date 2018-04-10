CTV News has learned the trucking company involved in the Humboldt Broncos crash is based out of Calgary and has been suspended while the government investigates them.

The Office of the Minister of Transportation in Alberta confirmed the truck belonged to Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd., a company in operation since September, 2017.

Adesh Deol Trucking passed inspections in February and March, and prior to Friday night’s crash, the company’s Alberta Government public profile shows it had zero collisions, convictions or violations.

The crash, which killed 15 Broncos members and sent another 14 to the hospital, is still being investigated by Saskatchewan RCMP.

The truck driver was not injured in the collision, and was released from police custody.