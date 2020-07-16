EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Folk Music Festival can't welcome people to Gallagher Park in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the beloved festival will proceed with a new online format.

"The Hill at Home" will include past mainstage performances, downloadable family crafts and art plus virtual shopping for festival food and merchandise.

Organizers are also creating a video version of the festival's traditional Four Strong Winds sing-along. People are invited to record themselves singing along with Mary Chapin Carpenter's version of the song, upload their video to YouTube and fill out an online form to be included. The compilation will be released on the final day of the online festival.

“We have built such a strong community over the years with festival goers, volunteers, the neighbourhood, food and craft vendors, sponsors and funders, and of course artists, so we are bringing them together to celebrate as best we can this year,” festival producer Terry Wickham said in a written release.

EFMF made the decision to cancel the 2020 festival in April. In June, it released a special "My heart is on the hill" t-shirt to mark what would have been its 41st year.

"The Hill at Home" will take place Aug. 7 to 9.