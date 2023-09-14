Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in Edmonton murder

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued in connection with a June murder in southwest Edmonton.

Osama Ali, 21, was fatally shot in an alley in the area of Allard Boulevard SW and Arthurs Crescent SW around 6:30 p.m. on June 14.

Police have called his death a homicide.

On Thursday, police announced a warrant has been issued for Joseph Chlala, 22, for second-degree murder in Ali's death.

"While he could be anywhere, we understand he has connections in Edmonton, Calgary and Ottawa so we’re asking citizens to keep a mindful eye out for him," Acting Staff Sgt. Jared Buhler said in a news release. "We believe Chlala has access to weapons, so citizens are reminded not to approach him if seen, but to contact police immediately."

Chlala is described as 5'5" tall with a heavy build, brown hair, and green eyes.

Police believe he and Ali knew each other.

Anyone with information about Chlala's whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.