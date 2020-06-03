EDMONTON -- Two CH-146 Griffon helicopters from RCAF 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron saluted frontline workers in and around the small town of Redwater Wednesday morning.

The fly-by was also their way of thanking residents north of the Edmonton Garrison for supporting the low-level flying training which regularly takes place in the area.

"It's just tremendous," said Redwater Mayor Mel Smith.

With a population around 2,300 people, Redwater has remained COVID-19 free. A statistic Mayor Smith is quite proud of.

"We’ve been safe throughout the whole thing. Our businesses, for the most part, have been open and very busy," explained Smith. "Our residents have really practiced a lot of indoor activities and they’ve stayed safe and they’ve social distanced and done what they’re supposed to do and we’re quite proud of that."

One woman in attendance for the noon fly-past made the one-hour drive from Spruce Grove to show her support.

"The frontline people have really had to be on guard risking themselves," the woman told CTV News. "Not knowing when something would happen even in small places like this where they haven't had much happen to them compared to the bigger centres."

"I mean we just really appreciate all the military does for us and all that our healthcare workers do for us and without our seniors, none of us would be here," said Smith.

Wednesday’s helicopter fly-past also included the communities of Smoky Lake, Radway, and Thorhild.