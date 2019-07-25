An up-and-coming Canadian fighter, who is also a teacher, is facing a legend at UFC 240 in Edmonton Saturday.

Felicia Spencer is undefeated in her young career, but it's time to face Cris Cyborg, who is coming off her first loss since she turned professional 14 years ago.

Aside from being a professional fighter, the Montreal native is an algebra teacher and jujitsu instructor.

"I'm still like, you know, sweating from a work out. It's like, 'OK, now I've got to talk to my students on the phone; I have to calm my breathing down a little bit so I don't sound out of breath talking about algebra,'" Spencer said.

Alberta fighter Tanner Boser is also fighting at UFC 240.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Cook