RED DEER -- Canada's top junior male hockey players returned to the ice Tuesday following a 14-day quarantine, although there were fewer of them.

Five players were released from Canada's selection camp roster in Red Deer, Alta., because they were “unfit to continue to play based on return-to-play protocols,” according to Hockey Canada senior vice-president of national teams Scott Salmond.

Canada's camp halted Nov. 26 after two players and one non-core staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Defencemen Matthew Robertson, Mason Millman and Daemon Hunt and forwards Ridly Greig and Xavier Simoneau were sent home before camp resumed.

“Those five players, obviously a very, very difficult position and situation,” Salmond said on a media conference call.

“This is not a hockey decision. This is a health decision based on return-to-play protocols. They were unable to continue with camp today. Feel horribly for those kids.”

The world junior hockey championship opens Dec. 25 in Edmonton.

The nine other international teams are scheduled to arrive by charter flight Saturday.

Some are already minus players because of the virus.

Any player, coach or team staff member who tested positive for the virus after Nov. 29 is ineligible to enter Edmonton's “bubble.”

Exhibition games are planned for Dec. 20-23.

International Ice Hockey Federation president Rene Fasel simultaneously announced Tuesday that he's tested positive for the virus, and that the tournament will go ahead in Edmonton.

“Preparations will continue within the IIHF for the upcoming 2021 IIHF world junior championship,” Fasel said in a statement.

“The IIHF staff and officials that have been assigned to work at the tournament in Edmonton are currently undergoing the pre-departure quarantine protocol that is being followed by all participating teams and game officials.”

Germany's hockey federation announced Tuesday in a social media post that a pair of forwards can't attend camp because they've contracted the virus.

Swedish players Tomas Monten and Anders Lundberg and a video coach tested positive before their camp opened in Sundsvall.

“This is obviously worrying and a difficult situation where our ultimate responsibility is the safety of players and leaders,” Swedish federation secretary-general Johan Stark said in a statement on the organization's website.

“This is a serious situation from a safety perspective and we must follow this hour by hour and we also have a close dialogue with the International Ice Hockey Federation to describe our situation and review our alternatives.”

An eight-team minimum is required for the tournament to go ahead, Salmond said.

“It's difficult and you hold your breath every day,” he said. “You hope, not only for our sake, but others that they can get to Edmonton on the thirteenth, be healthy and have a real strong competition.”

Canada's 25-player roster will be named following intrasquad games Wednesday and Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.