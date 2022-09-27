Canadian men to play upcoming FIBA World Cup qualifying home games in Edmonton
Edmonton is set to host Canada's next two FIBA World Cup qualifying home games in November.
Canada Basketball and the Canadian Elite Basketball League, in partnership with Explore Edmonton and the city of Edmonton, made the announcement Tuesday.
The Canadian men's team is set to face Venezuela on Nov. 10 and then take on Panama on Nov. 13 in the fifth window looking to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
In the previous window, Canada stayed undefeated — the only team in the Americas group to do so — following wins over Argentina and Panama.
At 8-0, Canada is atop Group E, ahead of Venezuela (7-1), Argentina (6-2), Dominican Republic (5-3), Panama (2-6), and Bahamas (2-6).
The games will be held at the Edmonton Expo Centre.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: History-making warmth to close September
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hurricane Fiona to cause up to record $700 million in insured losses
DBRS Morningstar estimates hurricane Fiona will cause between $300 million and $700 million in insured losses in Atlantic Canada for a record high in the region.
Danish PM says govt views gas leaks as 'deliberate actions'
Danish Prime Minister Metter Frederiksen says her government views the gas leaks off a Danish island in the Baltic Sea as 'deliberate actions.'
BREAKING | 23 people taken to hospital after workplace exposure to hydrochloric acid in St. Catharines
A total of 23 people have been taken to hospital in St. Catharines following a hazardous workplace incident on Tuesday.
These natural wonders in Canada were lost to Fiona
An iconic sandstone rock formation in P.E.I and a striking solitary tree in Nova Scotia are among the natural landmarks destroyed by post-tropical storm Fiona.
Can I book my COVID-19 bivalent booster that targets Omicron? Where each province, territory stands
The anticipated COVID-19 bivalent booster shot that specifically targets the Omicron variant is now available across Canada.
'We shouldn't have to push people': Most provinces have not made Sept. 30 a stat
While Canada prepares to honour the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, the majority of provinces have not followed the federal government's move to make it a statutory holiday for its workers.
Employers in these provinces are projecting the largest average salary increases next year
Canadian employers are anticipating the highest salary increase in two decades as they try to balance inflationary pressures, surging interest rates, recession risks and a tight labour market, a new survey has found.
Alberta to change licences in spring, reduce second road tests for new drivers
A graduated driver's licence program in Alberta that has been in effect for the past 19 years is getting an overhaul.
Second man arrested in violent assault of Elnaz Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill, Ont.
Police have arrested another man in connection to an alleged violent attack on Elnaz Hajtamiri in a Richmond Hill, Ont. parking garage just weeks before she disappeared in January.
Calgary
-
Teen suspect takes stand at murder trial in hit-and-run death of Calgary officer
A Calgary teen charged with first-degree murder in the death of a police officer in a hit-and-run took the witness stand as his trial resumed.
-
Suspect arrested in Upper Mount Royal homicide
One man is in police custody in connection with the death of Shawn Garry McCormack, whose body was found in a southwest Calgary alleyway in July.
-
$490K worth of drugs seized during investigation into Calgary Airbnb tenant
An investigation into suspected drug activity involving an Airbnb tenant in Calgary's Beltline led to the seizure of $490,000 worth of illegal drugs as well as several guns.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon to offer 3 different sizes of waste bins to residents
City council has approved a plan that will see three different waste bin sizes — all offered at a three different price points.
-
Saskatoon Meewasin byelection: NDP claims victory as Teed takes commanding share of vote
Saskatchewan New Democratic Party candidate Nathaniel Teed had a strong lead once the count got underway in the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection — a trend that never faltered as the night wore on.
-
Saskatoon teen charged in cross-border weapons smuggling investigation
Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) have charged a 16-year-old in connection with an alleged weapons smuggling investigation.
Regina
-
Explosives team investigating suspicious package on Victoria Avenue: Regina police
The Regina Police Service’s (RPS) Explosives Disposal Unit is investigating a suspicious package in the 3100 block of Victoria Avenue.
-
Governor General to attend Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day event in Regina
Governor General of Canada Mary Simon will be visiting Regina later this week to help mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
768 distracted driving tickets handed out in August: SGI
There were 768 distracted driving tickets handed out by police across Saskatchewan in August, according to Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).
Atlantic
-
Trudeau in P.E.I. to inspect extensive damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona
Justin Trudeau travelled today to P.E.I., where he inspected damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona and pledged to find ways to build more resilient infrastructure.
-
'Shocking' erosion of sand dunes in Prince Edward Island National Park due to Fiona
Parks Canada says the scale of sand dune erosion at beaches in Prince Edward Island National Park due to post-tropical storm Fiona is "shocking."
-
Residents of coastal N.L. town sift through rubble of their homes after Fiona
Neighbours in the small community of Burnt Islands, N.L., are helping each other clean through the rubble of their former homes.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 23 people taken to hospital after workplace exposure to hydrochloric acid in St. Catharines
A total of 23 people have been taken to hospital in St. Catharines following a hazardous workplace incident on Tuesday.
-
93 per cent of Black real estate agents believe there is discrimination in Ontario's rental process: OREA poll
Ninety-three per cent of Black real estate agents believe that discrimination plays a role in the rental process in Ontario, according to a new report by the Ontario Real Estate Association.
-
'Significant' Hamilton police presence expected ahead of unsanctioned homecoming parties
Hamilton Police Service (HPS) is advising residents who live in neighbourhoods near McMaster University there will be a significant police presence Saturday in anticipation of "unsanctioned" homecoming celebrations.
Montreal
-
Polls show race for second heating up in Quebec election
Polls heading into the final week of the Quebec election campaign show much of the same results since the first week: a race for second behind the CAQ.
-
Record number of early ballots; Legault rejects electoral reform
François Legault says he's open to working with opposition parties if his party wins the Oct. 3 election, but he is rejecting all calls to reform the electoral system.
-
Coroner investigating death of Quebec woman who died by suicide after battle with Lyme disease
Quebec's chief coroner has ordered a public inquiry into the death of Amelie Champagne, a 22-year-old woman who suffered from Lyme disease and took her own life on Sept. 11 in Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Six COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa last week, wastewater trending up
Ottawa Public Health has reported six new COVID-19 deaths in the capital since last Tuesday and the wastewater monitoring project is showing a rising trend in the viral signal.
-
'I’m not some villain in this story:' Mayoral candidate Sutcliffe decries 'trolls'
Ottawa mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe is issuing a call for civility, saying community members and elected officials who have been attacking him are contributing to a 'toxic environment' at city hall.
-
Hydro One crews head out to help restore power in Nova Scotia
As thousands remain in the dark in Atlantic Canada after post-tropical storm Fiona, help is on the way from Ontario.
Kitchener
-
-
Police investigating toddler's death in Cambridge, Ont.
Waterloo regional police are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy in Cambridge, Ont.
-
WRPS lay 183 charges, arrest 11 people and see 298 calls for service during initial homecoming overview
In a 22-hour window, Waterloo regional police made 11 arrests, laid 183 charges and had 298 calls for service during homecoming weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Shelter in place in Wiikwemkoong due to armed and dangerous person, schools under 'hold and secure'
Ontario Provincial Police issued an emergency alert asking people in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island to shelter in place due to an 'armed and dangerous person' Tuesday afternoon.
-
Danish PM says govt views gas leaks as 'deliberate actions'
Danish Prime Minister Metter Frederiksen says her government views the gas leaks off a Danish island in the Baltic Sea as 'deliberate actions.'
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 23 people taken to hospital after workplace exposure to hydrochloric acid in St. Catharines
A total of 23 people have been taken to hospital in St. Catharines following a hazardous workplace incident on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Man shot by Winnipeg police in Point Douglas
Winnipeg police say a man was shot by an officer Tuesday morning in Point Douglas and is now in hospital.
-
'We shouldn't have to push people': Most provinces have not made Sept. 30 a stat
While Canada prepares to honour the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, the majority of provinces have not followed the federal government's move to make it a statutory holiday for its workers.
-
Over $130,000 worth of property stolen in Winnipeg; man charged with 69 break-in charges
Winnipeg police say dozens of Winnipeggers were victims of break-ins between January and September 2022 and now officers have arrested the man believed to be responsible for all of them.
Vancouver
-
'Unseasonably warm conditions' lead to 20 temperature records falling in B.C.
A warm fall day across B.C. led to 20 temperature records falling in the province Monday, preliminary data from Environment Canada shows.
-
Man charged with robbery after multiple thefts at fast food restaurants: RCMP
Mounties say a man has been charged with robbery after their investigation into thefts at fast food restaurants.
-
Here's what the BC Liberal Party may change its name to
The BC Liberal Party may campaign under a new name in the next election, with members expected to vote on a potential alternative later this year.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police seek in-house psychologist, occupational health nurse to support officers' mental health
The Victoria Police Department says it's hoping to improve supports for its officers by adding an in-house psychologist and occupational health nurse to its team. Police Chief Del Manak says officers are increasingly exposed to traumatic incidents and that the job has grown "more challenging" over the years.
-
UVic halts new hires amid deficit
The University of Victoria's campus is again buzzing with students, but a lack of international students during the pandemic means tuition revenue is down. The school blames the decline on a hangover from COVID-19, as well as inflation, a housing shortage and delays processing international visas.
-
Driver survives after vehicle plummets hundreds of feet off Malahat highway
RCMP say a driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after their vehicle drove off the Malahat highway and down a steep embankment on Vancouver Island on Sunday evening. The single-vehicle crash occurred near the Split Rock Lookout around 7:30 p.m., according to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.