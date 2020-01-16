EDMONTON -- Police are investigating after a car drove through the front window of the Sunshine Academy Daycare Centre.

The crash happened at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday morning in the area of 66 Street and 42 Street about an hour after the daycare centre opened for the day.

The car was inside the front room of the daycare for more than an hour after the crash.

A parent who was dropping his child Thursday morning told CTV News Edmonton that daycare staff told him they don’t use the front room in the morning.

He was also asked to find alternative care for the day.

Parents are being asked to pick up their children if they are able, because staff is concerned about the temperatures.

A tarp has been placed over the window, and police have taped off the scene.