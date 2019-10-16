

Karyn Mulcahy, CTV News Edmonton





Police have charged a 55-year-old man after a female employee at a Cold Lake car dealership was sexually assaulted during a test drive.

According to RCMP, the man went to the dealership on Oct. 4 and requested a test drive. The employee accompanied him on the test drive. The man drove to a secluded area and sexually assaulted the employee.

Glen Bringleson, 55, of Fort Kent, Alta. has been arrested in connection with the case and charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, unsafe storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Bringleson has been released on bail on promise to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court on Oct. 23. He is under several conditions, including not being present at any car dealership in Alberta and not possessing a cell phone with photo or video capabilities.

Police say car dealerships in the area have been debriefed on the issue.