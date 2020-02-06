EDMONTON -- St. Albert's newest residents are a pair of moose who've been spotted by residents wandering the Grandin neighbourhood.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife say the pair of animals have also been seen in natural areas of the city.

Brendan and Anna Cassidy, St. Albert residents, shared video with CTV News Edmonton of the moose walking down their street on Jan. 20 and onto a neighbour's snow-covered lawn.

Minutes before, Brendan had been loading his truck when he heard rustling in the neighbour's yard.

"(He) didn't really pay any notice to it until he heard a bigger rustling, and basically there was a big moose staring at him through the trees from about four, five feet away," his wife recalled.

The couple, their son Tomas, and their dog Charlie watched the moose as they meandered through the other yards on the street.

"I would say we were all pretty stunned. Like, we were kind of laughing, like I can't believe this is actually happening right in front of our house," Anna said, her son interjecting: "I wasn't."

"Uh, well," she laughed, "You did lock the door."

Fish and Wildlife said moose are always looking for food, and can roam into and become comfortable in more developed areas.

Another Grandin resident, John Vandomselaar, told CTV News Edmonton he has seen the moose and other wild animals before.

"We've had coyotes come around regularly, foxes, and of course, rabbits and stuff, so quite the urban farm I guess you could call it," he joked.

"It's just a place close to a wild area of Big Lake."

Neighbour Mark Smith called it neat to see the animals come through the nieghbourhood, and that it seems like most of the community feels that way.

"They haven't caused any problem to my knowledge. This is the first time I've seen them on the street. Mostly they've been in parks and people's backyards."

Alberta Fish and Wildlife said moose aren't normally aggressive, but that stressed moose – such as a mother with her offspring or a bull moose in the fall rut – can be provoked into an attack.

"In winter, moose may use the city's park paths, streets and alleys for easier movement, especially if there has been a freeze/thaw/freeze pattern that has left the snow difficult to move through," a statement from the department read.

Fish and Wildlife said the moose in St. Albert have not raised a concern for public safety yet, but that officers are monitoring the situation.

The department recommends:

Keeping children and animals inside until the moose has moved on;

Refraining from trying to scare moose off by yelling or throwing things. Instead, ensure the animal's escape routes are clear. Curtains should be drawn on doors and large windows so they can't be mistaken for clear paths;

Taking a different route if a moose is blocking the way, or wait for it to leave;

If charged by a moose, running away and finding a vehicle, tree, or building to hind behind; and

Being mindful of movement on the sides of roads at all times so that you are prepared to stop if a moose is spotted.

Fish and Wildlife asked reports of sightings be made to 310-0000 (toll free) or the Report a Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800 after hours.