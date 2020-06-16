EDMONTON -- A 32-year-old woman died in Sylvan Lake on Sunday after a call was made to 911 about an assault.

Police arrive at the home around 8 p.m. and the woman was taken to hospital, where she died.

RCMP are considering her death suspicious and the Major Crimes Unit has taken over the case.

Police interviewed neighbourhood residents on Monday, and have scheduled an autopsy.

RCMP said there will be more information released in the future.