EDMONTON -- The Eskimos' main man in the QB pocket is now in isolation in Ohio, and his family has expanded during the quarantine.

"It's been a little bit hectic. He doesn’t like to sleep from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the morning, so that's been challenging," said Trevor Harris after he and his wife, Kalie, welcomed a second son, Trace Thomas, five weeks ago.

Harris, who finished last season as the CFL's second-leading passer despite missing five games through injury, and led the Eskimos to the East final, says he's well ahead of the curve when it comes to training during COVID-19.

"My mom owns a dance studio and that's shutdown right now … that has two rooms that are about 25 yards long ... so I'm able to do my plyometrics, my sprinting," said Harris, who also practices throwing with his next door neighbour who happens to be his brother-in-law.

"I just give him a pair of receiving gloves and tell him where to stand. He’s a football coach so he gets it."

The CFL announced Tuesday that no games will be played in June, delaying the start of the regular season after postponing training camps and the preseason. The league says it is preparing "multiple scenarios." Most likely a condensed season at best, but Harris says he's open to almost any plan.

"I was like man, 'I couldn't do eight games. That would be terrible,' but if it's the only option wouldn’t you do it?"

If and when the CFL season does start, Harris says he plans to be ready and no doubt will remain busy on the home front.