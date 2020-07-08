EDMONTON -- Edmonton-South West MLA and Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu is promising a project is on the horizon that will improve life in southwest Edmonton.

"Tomorrow I will be making a major infrastructure announcement that will make southwest Edmonton a better place to live, work, and raise our children for generations to come," he announced Tuesday on Twitter.

Since being elected, I’ve been fighting for my riding and city. Tomorrow, I will be making a very important infrastructure announcement that will make life better for families and businesses in southwest #yeg and the Capital Region for generations to come. #ableg #abrecovery pic.twitter.com/Zn02rMvLGQ — Kaycee Madu (@KayceeMaduYEG) July 7, 2020

He offered no other details on the project or announcement, however, with the Anthony Henday Drive southwest expansion already underway, Madu could be announcing funding for Terwillegar Drive — another major roadway in his electoral district that has been in need of upgrades and funding for years.

It would be one of several building projects the United Conservative government has revealed recently.

Premier Jason Kenney said the province's economic recovery plan consisted, in large part, of infrastructure jobs that would create tens of thousands of jobs.

Since then, the government has put into motion the twinning of a 46-kilometre stretch of Highway 3 between Taber and Burdett in southern Alberta, announced the widening of Highway 40 in Yellowhead County, and put shovels in the ground for the segment of Keystone XL that will pass through the province.