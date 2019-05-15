

The charge against a Sherwood Park man who allegedly left hundreds of animals in a pet store has been stayed after the Crown determined that the case no longer met the prosecution standard of a reasonable likelihood of conviction.

Minchaw Menan Tom was charged with one count of abandoning animals under the Animal Protection Act after a pet store in West Edmonton Mall closed in 2018, and all the animals were left behind.

The Edmonton Humane Society seized more than 500 small mammals, reptiles, fish and amphibians from My Pet on Feb. 27, 2018.

Most of the animals were adopted from the EHS the following month.