Charges pending after standoff near Lac La Biche
CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 5:08AM MST
Last Updated Monday, January 28, 2019 12:52PM MST
One man has been taken into custody after a standoff near Lac La Biche.
Police were called to a home off Highway 663 east of Lac La Biche on Sunday night after a report of shots fired. One man was barricaded inside.
Shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday, Mounties said that they had taken the man into custody without incident.
Traffic in the area was rerouted for several hours during the standoff.
