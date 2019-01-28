

CTV Edmonton





One man has been taken into custody after a standoff near Lac La Biche.

Police were called to a home off Highway 663 east of Lac La Biche on Sunday night after a report of shots fired. One man was barricaded inside.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday, Mounties said that they had taken the man into custody without incident.

Traffic in the area was rerouted for several hours during the standoff.

Charges are pending.