Someone in Alberta is holding onto a lottery ticket worth millions of dollars.

A ticket for Thursday night's LOTTO 6/49 draw sold outside Edmonton and Calgary, with the numbers 9, 14, 17, 21, 38 and 39, is worth $9,684,326.10.

The winner or winners have one year from Thursday to claim the prize.

Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot is $60 million and an estimated 50 MAXMILLIONS draws for $1 million each.