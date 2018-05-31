Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Check your lotto ticket: Alberta ticket wins $9.7M jackpot
Lotto 6-49 tickets. (Richard Plume / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:14AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:21AM MDT
Someone in Alberta is holding onto a lottery ticket worth millions of dollars.
A ticket for Thursday night's LOTTO 6/49 draw sold outside Edmonton and Calgary, with the numbers 9, 14, 17, 21, 38 and 39, is worth $9,684,326.10.
The winner or winners have one year from Thursday to claim the prize.
Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot is $60 million and an estimated 50 MAXMILLIONS draws for $1 million each.