Child in life-threatening condition after crash south of Edmonton
A child suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on Thursday morning.
The crash happened shortly before 10:40 a.m. on Highway 2A in Leduc County.
Police say a southbound tanker truck rear-ended an SUV.
The 29-year-old woman driving the SUV was taken to hospital with injuries.
A child in the SUV was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance with life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
