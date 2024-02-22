Child in life-threatening condition after crash south of Edmonton

A child suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on Thursday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 10:40 a.m. on Highway 2A in Leduc County.

Police say a southbound tanker truck rear-ended an SUV.

The 29-year-old woman driving the SUV was taken to hospital with injuries.

A child in the SUV was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.