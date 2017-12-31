The City of Edmonton has cancelled their New Year’s celebrations due to freezing temperatures.

The fireworks show is a go, but the city encourages Edmontonians to watch them on their Facebook instead.

“The city made the decision late yesterday based on the extreme temperature warnings to cancel the outdoor programming and main stage show,” City of Edmonton’s New Year’s Eve event organizer Tannia Franke said.

According to CTV Edmonton’s weather specialist Josh Classen, Sunday’s -38 C with wind chill has been the coldest New Year’s Eve in Edmonton since 1984 – when it was -35 C with wind chill.

This is the first time the city has cancelled the New Year’s Eve programming.

“Because of the weather warnings and the extreme temperature warmings, from a safety perspective we just thought it was best for the public, for the performers, as well as for the staff that will be working, to discourage people from being out in this cold weather for extended periods of time,” Franke said.

Those who decide to brave the extreme elements to experience the 12-minute show in person are encouraged to dress warm.

LRT construction has forced the fireworks show out of Churchill Square this year. The show will go on at the legislature grounds – a venue that fits this year’s theme.

“We’re going a little bit bigger this year and it is choreographed to music,” Fireworks Spectaculars display supervisor Robbie MacKeen told CTV News. “Mostly Canadian content for Canada’s 150th and all designed with the music to the fireworks.”

The indoor activities at the Federal Building and pedway are still a go from 6 to 9 p.m.

The city is offering free public transit from 5 p.m. until 3 a.m.

With files from Angela Jung