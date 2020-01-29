EDMONTON -- Edmonton city councillors have voted to pursue an aquatic study examining the financial feasibility of keeping the lake in Hawrelak Park clean year-round.

The lake has hosted a professional triathlon race annually since 2014. Last year, race organizers spent $70,000 to clean the water with chlorine.

Councillors hope a cleaner lake would attract more visitors to the park.

"It's not necessarily a very pleasant place to be, in part because of the amount of geese in the area," said Coun. Sarah Hamilton.

The study into keeping the lake clean all year is budgeted for between $60,000 and $100,000.

"It could for sure be made into a swimable lake, what we dont’ know is the cost. We don’t know what mediations need to be taken in order to do that," said Ray Menard with Algea Control Canada.

The 68-hectare park is slated for some major rehabilitation work over the coming years that could see it shut down for months.

"Now's the time to include those," said Hamilton of any changes to the lake and its water treatment.

On Wednesday, a city staff report outlined a number of options to improve water quality including aerators, dredging and pesticides.