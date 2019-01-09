Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
City crews clearing snow from residential streets
CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, January 9, 2019 12:20PM MST
Residential blading is once again underway in Edmonton. Crews are working their way throughout the city, leaving a snowpack of five cm of snow.
This is the second time this winter that workers have been out clearing residential streets.
Drivers are asked not to leave their vehicles parked on the street on the day crews are expected in their neighbourhood.
To find out when your neighbourhood is scheduled to be cleared, check the map below.