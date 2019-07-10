The city is considering a policy change that would solidify community groups’ roles as part of its emergency extreme weather response plan for the homeless.

In the event of cold weather alerts, city agencies work with community groups to ensure people aren’t left out in the cold, as was the case last winter when the city opened the Central LRT Station to the homeless.

Now, that convention is being proposed as permanent city policy.

“There are protocols in place where agencies work together to make sure people aren’t left out in the cold,” said Coun. Mike Walters.

Homeless advocates say while the soon-to-be official policy has been helpful in the past, there remains a need for permanent shelters for the city’s homeless.

“It’s time to get things built and not just talk about it and put some investment in towards that,” said Dean Kurpjuweit, Mustard Seed executive director.

The city's committee is also seeking to explore emergency response measures during extreme weather in other seasons, including heat and excessive rain.

Council has yet to vote on and approve the proposed changes.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Joey Slattery