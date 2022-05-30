Closing arguments made in case of Alberta father, son accused of murdering hunters
A father and son accused of murdering two Metis hunters defended themselves, their lawyers said during closing statements at trial, while the prosecution argued it was a case of taking the law into one's own hands.
Roger Bilodeau, 58, and his 33-year-old son Anthony Bilodeau have pleaded not guilty to two counts each of second-degree murder. A judge was giving jurors instructions late Monday afternoon before they were to start deliberations.
Jacob Sansom, 39, and his 57-year-old uncle Maurice Cardinal were found dead on the side of a road near Glendon, Alta., northeast of Edmonton, on March 28, 2020. Sansom was shot once in the chest and Cardinal was hit three times in the shoulder.
Lawyer Brian Beresh, who is representing Anthony Bilodeau, told the jury to find his client not guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter because the man had no choice but to shoot the two hunters.
“Our system of justice applies a tolerance, an understanding that in some cases there can be misjudgment and in some cases there can be an error so long as there is no criminal intent,” Beresh told the jury.
“We do not punish people who make mistakes.”
Court has heard that on the night of March 27, 2020, Anthony Bilodeau got a call from his father and younger brother, who were pursing a white Dodge pickup they suspected had been on the family farm earlier in the day.
Roger Bilodeau told Anthony Bilodeau to meet up with them and to bring a gun for protection, court was told.
Anthony Bilodeau testified that his phone was still connected to his father's Bluetooth speaker when he heard thuds and cracking glass before his brother screamed for someone not to kill or hurt his father.
Court heard that Sansom smashed the passenger window of Roger's Bilodeau's Ford F-150 with his bare fists then allegedly attacked Joseph and Roger Bilodeau in the truck.
Anthony Bilodeau said when he arrived, he shot Sansom because the man had charged toward him. Anthony Bilodeau also said he heard Sansom call out to Cardinal to get a gun so they could kill him.
Anthony Bilodeau said he shot Cardinal after the hunter came at him with a large gun, saying he was going to kill Anthony Bilodeau in retaliation for shooting Sansom.
Anthony Bilodeau testified he could see Cardinal's gun had a magazine attached and he feared for everyone's safety. He said he shot Cardinal another two times in the back of the shoulder.
In his closing statements, Beresh focused on the alcohol levels of Sansom and Cardinal. A toxicology report showed Sansom's blood-alcohol level was nearly three times over the legal driving limit, while Cardinal's was nearly twice over the limit.
“You know that a drunk driver, a drunk person with a knife, a drunk person with a gun is far more dangerous than one who is sober,” Beresh said.
The hunters had been told to leave a friend's house earlier in the day because they were getting rowdy, Beresh added.
Crown prosecutor Jeff Rudiak argued that Sansom and Cardinal's state of intoxication was not relevant.
“Sure they were rowdy. They just caught a moose,” Rudiak said. “But the rowdiness never turned into any violence. They were being loud, so they were asked to leave. What did they do? They left.”
Rudiak said it was Anthony Bilodeau who “brought a gun to a fist fight.”
“This simply is a case of taking the law into your own hands and it's a case of tragic results,” Rudiak said. “Two innocent men, Jake and Morris, had absolutely no business dying that night â€¦ these two fellas did nothing wrong.”
The prosecutor said the hunters were chased for pulling by a driveway, and the killings were unlawful because Anthony Bilodeau was told to bring a gun before there was a threat of violence.
Rudiak also pointed to inconsistencies. He said Anthony Bilodeau testified he saw Sansom put both hands to the scuff of his father's neck, while Joseph Bilodeau said Sansom pinned his father to the steering wheel with a forearm. Roger Bilodeau told police he was possibly hit on the shoulder.
Rudiak said Anthony Bilodeau was the first person to produce a gun and intensified the situation.
“What Anthony actually sees when he gets to the scene is nothing,” Rudiak said. “He sees Maurice in the vehicle â€¦ sees Jacob standing on the right by his father â€¦ There is no engagement.”
Court heard that after the shooting, Anthony Bilodeau cut up his gun and threw it in a dump. He also disposed of lights from his bumper at another dump site.
Shawn Gerstel, Roger Bilodeau's lawyer, said his client only followed Sansom and Cardinal to ask them why they were in his yard.
“Roger's actions that night were a mistake, but they were not criminal,” Gerstel said.
He said Roger and Anthony Bilodeau were on the phone for roughly two and a half minutes before the shooting and could have not developed an “unlawful plan.”
Gerstel said Roger Bilodeau initially lied to police about their involvement because he feared what would happen to his son.
“While there is no question that both groups of people made mistakes that day, it was Mr. Sansom and Mr. Cardinal that initiated extreme violence and it was the Bilodeaus who were forced to respond in self-defence.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled Monday by the federal Liberals.
Bank of Canada expected to jack up interest rates as inflation persists
Experts predict the Bank of Canada will likely announce another major interest rate boost Wednesday as it tries to rein in runaway inflation.
It's time CAF cedes more control to civilian authorities on sexual offences: Arbour
The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) has been 'unwilling' and 'unable' to embrace action on military sexual harassment and assault and it's time the body cedes more control to civilian authorities, former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour says.
Never-before-seen footage of young Queen released ahead of Platinum Jubilee
Ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years on the throne, a new documentary has shared previously unseen footage of the early days of Queen Elizabeth II, several years before her coronation.
When could a verdict be reached in Depp-Heard trial?
The jury in the trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will head back into deliberations on Tuesday, in a case that has spawned widespread attention in media and online. CTVNews.ca spoke to legal analysts about where the case goes from here.
Hurricane Agatha, 1st of Pacific season, is ashore in Mexico
Agatha, the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in May in the eastern Pacific, swept ashore on a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns in southern Mexico on Monday.
Bride sleeps in airport, late for her wedding after major Air Canada flight delay
A bride slept in Toronto airport and was late for her own wedding after a massive Air Canada flight delay left her stranded.
Former Canadian navy officer found guilty of sexual assault aboard historic navy tall ship
A retired Canadian navy officer has been found guilty of assault, sexual assault and uttering threats against a young female cadet aboard a navy sailboat more than a decade and a half ago.
First RCMP supervisor of N.S. mass shooting describes miscue in containing the killer
The Mountie who led the early response to the Nova Scotia mass shooting testified Monday that his plans to block the killer's escape were thrown off by a subordinate's 'misunderstanding' and a crush of competing duties.
Calgary
-
It's no scam – the CRA wants their CERB back
If you received COVID-19 benefit money from the Canada Revenue Agency but weren't sure if you qualified for it, be warned that the tax man is coming.
-
Lethbridge man faces multiple charges related to sexual assault, child exploitation
A Lethbridge man faces criminal charges in connection with sexual assault and exploitation of a child.
-
Calgary show dog ready for the bright lights of New York at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
A Calgary canine is headed to New York to partake in one of the world’s most prestigious dog shows, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The event is in its 146th year, and six-year-old Frank, a Boston Terrier, is hoping to impress the judges.
Saskatoon
-
Salvation Army 'sprang into action' following Saskatoon condo fire
When a massive blaze consumed a three-storey condo building on Friday night, The Salvation Army was ready to help.
-
National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled Monday by the federal Liberals.
-
Sask. Health Authority approves $4.6B budget amid 'challenges in cash flow'
The Saskatchewan Health Authority faces many challenges in achieving a balanced budget this year, according to an administration briefing note to the board at its May 27 meeting.
Regina
-
'Throw them out': Strawberries sold in Sask. linked to hepatitis outbreak
Organic strawberries sold in Saskatchewan have been linked to a hepatitis A outbreak.
-
Close Cuts for Cancer breaks fundraising record
Brayden Ottenbriet’s Close Cuts for Cancer celebrated its’ 25th anniversary and set a new record this weekend, raising $66,863.10.
-
Yorkton Film Festival wraps up 75th edition, turns eyes to 2023
Yorkton’s 75th annual Yorkton Film Festival has now come and gone, but it’s made a lasting impression on not just Canada’s filmmakers, but also the community of Yorkton.
Atlantic
-
'Lost confidence': Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry resumes amid public backlash
The Mountie in charge of the RCMP's initial response to the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia began testifying before an inquiry Monday, but the public has been barred from listening.
-
First RCMP supervisor of N.S. mass shooting describes miscue in containing the killer
The Mountie who led the early response to the Nova Scotia mass shooting testified Monday that his plans to block the killer's escape were thrown off by a subordinate's 'misunderstanding' and a crush of competing duties.
-
'It sickens me': Widow of Mountie killed in Moncton shooting angered by Supreme Court decision
The wife of a Mountie who was shot and killed in Moncton, N.B., nearly 10 years ago says she's frustrated and angry with Canada's highest court.
Toronto
-
Mother with sick child left waiting more than 8 hours at Toronto hospital
A Toronto mother is speaking out after she says she waited in a local hospital’s emergency room for more than eight hours with her sick child before travelling home without care.
-
Firefighters battling 3-alarm house fire in Toronto's west end
No injuries have been reported after a three-alarm fire tore through a home and spread to adjoining homes in Toronto's west end Monday evening.
-
Ontario woman with vaccine medical exemption denied boarding at Pearson airport
An Ontario woman is out more than $4,000 after being denied boarding at Toronto Pearson International Airport because she didn't fill out the appropriate vaccine exemption forms.
Montreal
-
Years of media leaks from Quebec anti-corruption squad came from its director, watchdog concludes
A steady drip of media leaks that derailed a high-profile corruption trial came from the very investigator looking into the corruption, according to Quebec’s police watchdog.
-
National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled Monday by the federal Liberals.
-
Montreal mass shooting survivors say they're optimistic about new gun-control bill
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cited recent shootings in Montreal as he announced the sweeping bill, including the death of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui. Survivors of the Dawson and Polytechnique shootings said they're hopeful it will make a difference.
Ottawa
-
Power goes back out for thousands in west end
Just moments after Hydro Ottawa provided an update on progress restoring power following the May 21 storm, thousands of customers in Stittsville and Kanata lost power.
-
National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled Monday by the federal Liberals.
-
Andrea Horwath rallies crowd in Ottawa hours after Doug Ford visit
Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford and NDP leader Andrea Horwath both visited Ottawa on Monday as the provincial election campaign reaches the home stretch.
Kitchener
-
'Nick was my friend, I would never try to stab him': Accused takes the stand in Guelph murder trial
One of the two brothers charged in relation to the death of Nick Tanti is taking the stand in his own defense; the other has had one of his charges dropped.
-
Pride crosswalk vandalized in Ingersoll
A video has been released of a Pride crosswalk in Ingersoll being vandalized over the weekend. It's just the latest incident, targeting the LGBTQAI+ community in Oxford County, over the last few weeks.
-
Five people injured in Wilmot Township crash
A rural road was closed down overnight in Wilmot Township as police conducted an investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
More new faces in Sudbury needing help, many young families
The need to help vulnerable people and families struggling with the cost of living is evident in Sudbury, advocates say.
-
Canada officially recognizes northern Ont. First Nation
Beaverhouse First Nation, in northern Ontario near Kirkland Lake, has been fighting to be recognized as a rights-bearing Indigenous community for more than three decades—and those efforts recently came to fruition.
-
Moose calf recovering after being hit by transport
Recently, the Ontario Provincial Police came to the aid of a young moose calf that had been hit on a northern Ontario highway.
Winnipeg
-
Woman dead, two others in hospital after car crashes into tree: Winnipeg police
One woman is dead and two other people are in unstable condition after a car crashed into a tree on Monday.
-
Overland flood warning expanded as more rain is set to hit southeastern Manitoba
An overland flood warning that was issued on Sunday has been expanded in Manitoba as parts of the province prepare to see up to 75 millimetres of rain over the next 48 hours.
-
Manitoba to bring in bill to increase minimum wage
A new bill introduced by the Manitoba government would give them the power to implement larger increases to the province’s minimum wage.
Vancouver
-
'That sounds disgusting': Disturbing allegations at B.C. undercover police training course
Astonishing allegations of misconduct have surfaced about the behaviour of police during a training program for undercover officers held in downtown Vancouver earlier this month.
-
How B.C. schools use lockdown drills to prepare for outside threats
The deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school last week has shone a spotlight on how schools prepare students and staff for outside threats.
-
Hazmat crew responding to 'natural gas call' on Davie Street
Emergency crews responded to a "natural gas call" that forced a number of people to evacuate their homes in Vancouver's West End neighbourhood Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
'Covered in blood': Woman in good spirits after eagle attack in Campbell River, B.C.
A Campbell River, B.C., woman hasn't lost her love for eagles after she was recently attacked by one, leading to a hospital visit.
-
Former Canadian navy officer found guilty of sexual assault aboard historic navy tall ship
A retired Canadian navy officer has been found guilty of assault, sexual assault and uttering threats against a young female cadet aboard a navy sailboat more than a decade and a half ago.
-
B.C. village suspends firefighting services amid staff shortage
A village on the northwest coast of Vancouver Island has temporarily suspended its volunteer fire department amid a shortage of members.