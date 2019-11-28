Cloudy, cool and occasional flurries: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- The clouds keep hanging around and as long as they're here, we'll be getting some occasional flurries.
It won't be a heavy dump of snow. But, it's likely that we'll see a dusting every now and then today and tonight.
We'll get a few sunny breaks this afternoon and a bit more sun tomorrow.
But, it's probably not until that weekend that we get some significant clearing.
Temperatures remain on the cold side with highs in the -5 to -10 range today/Fri/Sat and Sun.
Early next week still looks warmer though.
Expect daytime highs to be near zero on Monday and above zero for Tue/Wed.
In fact, the whole first two weeks of December is trending mild with temperatures near or above average.
The average high for the first half of Dec is -4.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
- Today – Cloudy with a few sunny breaks and a few occasional flurries.
- High: -9
- Tonight - Cloudy with a risk of a few flurries.
- 9pm: -11
- Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: -13
- Afternoon High: -8
- Saturday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: -15
- Afternoon High: -7
- Sunday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: -16
- Afternoon High: -6
- Monday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -11
- Afternoon High: -1
- Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -4
- Afternoon High: 3