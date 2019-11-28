EDMONTON -- The clouds keep hanging around and as long as they're here, we'll be getting some occasional flurries.

It won't be a heavy dump of snow. But, it's likely that we'll see a dusting every now and then today and tonight.

We'll get a few sunny breaks this afternoon and a bit more sun tomorrow.

But, it's probably not until that weekend that we get some significant clearing.

Temperatures remain on the cold side with highs in the -5 to -10 range today/Fri/Sat and Sun.

Early next week still looks warmer though.

Expect daytime highs to be near zero on Monday and above zero for Tue/Wed.

In fact, the whole first two weeks of December is trending mild with temperatures near or above average.

The average high for the first half of Dec is -4.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Cloudy with a few sunny breaks and a few occasional flurries.

High: -9

Tonight - Cloudy with a risk of a few flurries.

9pm: -11

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -8

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -7

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -6

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -1