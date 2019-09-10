

CTV News Edmonton





Crews are on the scene of a fuel spill involving a CN locomotive and one rail car in south Edmonton.

The call came shortly after 9 a.m. for the CN train crossing at 64 Avenue and 20 Street.

"Fuel from the locomotive was spilled, but that spill has been contained and the product is already being removed from the site," Jonathan Abecassis said in an email to CTV News.

Abecassis says there is no threat to the public and no reports of fire or injuries.

CN says the spill prompted the closure of one crossing for about an hour, but it has since reopened.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, about 1,400 gallons of diesel fuel has been spilled.

CN has vacuum trucks on scene and says it expects normal train movements to resume later today.