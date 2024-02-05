EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Collision between 2 buses in south Edmonton injures at least 1 person

    Paramedics load an adult into an ambulance at 66 Street and 38 Avenue on Feb. 5, 2024, following a collision between a school bus and a transit bus. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) Paramedics load an adult into an ambulance at 66 Street and 38 Avenue on Feb. 5, 2024, following a collision between a school bus and a transit bus. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
    A collision between two buses on Edmonton's south side injured at least one person on Monday afternoon.

    CTV News Edmonton saw paramedics place an adult on a stretcher wearing a neck brace following the mid-afternoon crash between an Edmonton Transit bus and a school bus at 66 Street and 38 Avenue.

    Traffic is flowing normally.

    CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the Edmonton Police Service for information on injuries.

