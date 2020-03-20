EDMONTON -- A city initiative designed to bring neighbours closer together has proved to be extra valuable during the COVID-19 crisis.

Over 100 neighbourhoods across the city are signed up to the Abundant Community Edmonton Program.

Now with Covid-19 gripping Edmonton, the initial investment into ACE seems to be paying off.

"I think people are a little bit scared right now," Windsor Park Neighbourhood Connector, Penny Tucker told CTV News Edmonton via video chat.

"If you feel connected and you can talk to others it’s just a nice balm for all of us," she said.

Each community has its own 'neighbourhood connector,' as well as ‘block connectors’ for each block.

Last year those connectors went around Windsor Park to talk to their neighbours and gather their contact information.

"We’ve got people on the blocks sending out emails to each other and staying connected to see if anybody needs help through this Covid problem," Tucker said.

"Anything from getting groceries or any other kind of help."

Through the program, this week neighbours in Windsor Park have started taking daily walks together.

"For anyone feeling lonely or just want(ing) to have a few laughs at the end of the day, get out, get a little fresh air and get a little sunshine and just talk about what’s going on," said Tucker.

One Windsor Park block connector has offered to put her teenagers, as well as ones she knows, in touch with people who might have urgent childcare needs during the pandemic.

Tucker says she didn’t think the program would come in handy so quickly.

"I just think at a time when we’re isolating, any connection you can have is going to help us all," she said.