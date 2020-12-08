EDMONTON -- Warning: This story contains imagery that some viewers may find disturbing.

A person was shot dead in downtown Edmonton on Tuesday.

Police found the male hurt on the street near 109 Street and 109 Avenue around 3 p.m.

He died there and a pink sheet had been used to cover the body by the time CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene.

Members of Edmonton's African community first identified the shooting victim as Mahad Bashir Farah, a "typical young man who grew up and was born in Canada."

Mahamad Accord told CTV News Edmonton he knows Farah's family. He shared video of what appeared to be Farah's final moments: a Snapchat recording of the man falling to the ground and bleeding from a chest wound.

Police confirmed the 25-year-old's identity and cause of death as a gunshot wound on Wednesday.

Accord said the shooting is the sixth time a member of his community has been gunned down in Alberta's capital city in 2020.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. It was the city's 34th homicide of the year.

Accord is concerned law enforcement is ignoring issues in his community.

"Our community, African community here, are suffering because of a lack of service from law enforcement, especially Edmonton," he commented.

"It's not going to change unless something drastic happens. And we are looking for answers to the province and to the federal (government)."

EPS says it does not disclose victims' ethnicities under privacy law, but that it does investigate all homicides "fully and equally."

Spokesperson Patrycja Mokrzan added police are working to increase collaboration with affected communities and stakeholders.

Anyone with information about the incident or who lives in the area and may have residential or vehicle security cameras to contact Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.