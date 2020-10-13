EDMONTON -- Two Edmonton grocery stores reported positive COVID-19 cases on the long weekend.

One case involves an employee at the Safeway at 5110 Windermere Blvd. The case was reported on Oct. 10 and the person was last at work on Oct. 5.

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore at 11541 Kingsway Ave. who tested positive was last at work on Oct. 4. Loblaws confirmed the case on Oct. 12.

In its update before the long weekend, the province reported 277 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death.