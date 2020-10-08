Advertisement
Worker at north Edmonton Superstore tests positive for COVID-19
Published Thursday, October 8, 2020 12:09PM MDT
Loblaw's says an employee at the Real Canadian Superstore at 12350 137 Avenue in Edmonton has tested positive for COVID-19. (Google Street View)
EDMONTON -- An employee at a Real Canadian Superstore in north Edmonton has tested positive for COVID-19.
Loblaws confirmed the case on Oct. 8.
The employee's last day of work at the store at 12350 137 Avenue was Oct. 4.
The city of Edmonton currently has a pandemic high 980 active cases of COVID-19.