Connor Bedard scores 4 goals to enter record books, Canada thrashes Austria 11-2

Canada's Connor Bedard (16) skates against Austria during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Canada's Connor Bedard (16) skates against Austria during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Top Stories