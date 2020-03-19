EDMONTON -- With spring starting at 9:49 p.m. tonight, you might be hoping a quick warm-up is on the way.

That might come in April. But most of the rest of March looks cooler than average.

We'll get some warming this weekend as temperatures climb 3 or 4 degrees above zero.

And THAT will be right around average.

But, as average temperatures climb towards 8 degrees by the end of the month, forecast highs aren't keeping up.

SHORT-TERM: it's a chilly morning in the mid minus teens.

But, we'll get a good amount of sun in Edmonton today and a high near -4, very similar to yesterday's temperatures.

Generally sunnier conditions further east and cloudier conditions further west today.

Warmer air pushes into western AB Friday and that's what helps boost the Edmonton temperatures back above zero for the weekend.

LONG-TERM: There's a chance we'll clip back to highs a couple degrees below zero Tue/Wed next week (maybe with some snow).

Back to highs slightly above zero towards the end of next week.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Sunny with a few clouds.

SPRING EQUINOX at 9:49 pm

High: -4

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -8

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -2

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 3

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 1

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 1