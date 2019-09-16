After a weekend of sunshine and Highs in the 20s, we're in for a few cloudier and cooler days in the Edmonton Metro Region.

Some showers are likely as well.

We'll get some sunny breaks today (especially mid to late this morning).

Then, a chance of showers starting around supper time and continuing through the overnight.

I don't think it'll be raining non-stop from 5pm to 6am Tuesday.  But, there's a chance of showers throughout that timeframe.

 

Areas from Edmonton SW towards Rocky Mountain House will pick up 5-15 mm of rain by Tuesday morning.

Areas from Edmonton NE towards Athabasca will get 5-10 mm tonight and early Tuesday.

Those rain totals are a rough estimate and there might be a few pockets that get a bit more.

 

The Edmonton area gets a high near 20 today and then "cools" to highs in the 15-18 degree range Tue/Wed.

That's not far off average.  

 

Sunnier and warmer for the end of the week with Afternoon Highs bouncing back to the 20 degree range.

 

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:  

  • Today - Mix of sun & cloud.  60% chance of a shower around 5-6pm.  
  • High:  19
  • Evening - Mostly cloudy.  70% chance of showers.
  • 9pm:  14
  • Tuesday - Cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower in the morning.  
  • Sunny breaks in the afternoon.
  • Morning Low:  9
  • Afternoon High:  16
  • Wednesday - Cloudy with sunny breaks.
  • Morning Low:  6
  • Afternoon High:  17
  • Thursday - Mainly sunny.
  • Morning Low:  6
  • Afternoon High:  19
  • Friday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  7
  • Afternoon High:  19
  • Saturday - Mainly sunny.
  • Morning Low:  7 
  • Afternoon High:  20