After a weekend of sunshine and Highs in the 20s, we're in for a few cloudier and cooler days in the Edmonton Metro Region.

Some showers are likely as well.

We'll get some sunny breaks today (especially mid to late this morning).

Then, a chance of showers starting around supper time and continuing through the overnight.

I don't think it'll be raining non-stop from 5pm to 6am Tuesday. But, there's a chance of showers throughout that timeframe.

Areas from Edmonton SW towards Rocky Mountain House will pick up 5-15 mm of rain by Tuesday morning.

Areas from Edmonton NE towards Athabasca will get 5-10 mm tonight and early Tuesday.

Those rain totals are a rough estimate and there might be a few pockets that get a bit more.

The Edmonton area gets a high near 20 today and then "cools" to highs in the 15-18 degree range Tue/Wed.

That's not far off average.

Sunnier and warmer for the end of the week with Afternoon Highs bouncing back to the 20 degree range.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of a shower around 5-6pm.

High: 19

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers.

9pm: 14

Tuesday - Cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower in the morning.

Sunny breaks in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 16

Wednesday - Cloudy with sunny breaks.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 17

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 19

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 19