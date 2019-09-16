Cooler, cloudier start to the week, this is your Edmonton weather forecast
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 6:57AM MDT
After a weekend of sunshine and Highs in the 20s, we're in for a few cloudier and cooler days in the Edmonton Metro Region.
Some showers are likely as well.
We'll get some sunny breaks today (especially mid to late this morning).
Then, a chance of showers starting around supper time and continuing through the overnight.
I don't think it'll be raining non-stop from 5pm to 6am Tuesday. But, there's a chance of showers throughout that timeframe.
Areas from Edmonton SW towards Rocky Mountain House will pick up 5-15 mm of rain by Tuesday morning.
Areas from Edmonton NE towards Athabasca will get 5-10 mm tonight and early Tuesday.
Those rain totals are a rough estimate and there might be a few pockets that get a bit more.
The Edmonton area gets a high near 20 today and then "cools" to highs in the 15-18 degree range Tue/Wed.
That's not far off average.
Sunnier and warmer for the end of the week with Afternoon Highs bouncing back to the 20 degree range.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
- Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of a shower around 5-6pm.
- High: 19
- Evening - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers.
- 9pm: 14
- Tuesday - Cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower in the morning.
- Sunny breaks in the afternoon.
- Morning Low: 9
- Afternoon High: 16
- Wednesday - Cloudy with sunny breaks.
- Morning Low: 6
- Afternoon High: 17
- Thursday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: 6
- Afternoon High: 19
- Friday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 7
- Afternoon High: 19
- Saturday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: 7
- Afternoon High: 20