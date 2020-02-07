EDMONTON -- Ten more people tested for the novel coronavirus in Alberta this week, but there are still no positive cases of the deadly virus.

As of Feb. 7, there have been 28 negative tests of the coronavirus in Alberta.

The coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has killed more than 600 people and infected more than 30,000.

There have been five coronavirus diagnoses in Canada: three in Ontario and two in British Columbia.

On Friday, a flight carrying 176 people who were in lockdown Wuhan landed in Ontario.

Alberta Health is urging anyone who recently returned from China's Hubei province to isolate themselves and avoid others.