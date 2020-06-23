EDMONTON -- City council is one step closer to giving areas of Edmonton Indigenous names.

A motion to encourage a naming committee to focus on Indigenous names for parks, roads and locations in new developments was passed on Monday.

It comes less than a week after council committed to working with the Indigenous community to propose 12 Indigenous names for the city's wards.

Both motions are intended to help reconcile the city's relationship with the Indigenous community.

"We are more and more discovering that Canada had been founded in the seepage of inherent bias into all of our institutions, that this should be happening so exclusively to one group boggles the mind," Ward 4 councillor Aaron Paquette told CTV News Edmonton.

Council also asked city administration for a report on how the city can try to implement recommendations from the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women inquiry.