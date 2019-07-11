Counterfeit currency circulating around Grande Prairie: RCMP
Published Thursday, July 11, 2019 12:42PM MDT
Mounties in Grande Prairie are warning the public of multiple instances of counterfeit money being used at local businesses.
Police say suspects have folded the fake bills in half in an effort to disguise the forgery. The bills are in a variety of denominations and have been used on about 20 occasions at different city businesses, according to RCMP.
Police ask you to contact them if you have any information about those producing or using the counterfeit currency.