COVID-19 in Alberta: 12 deaths, 656 new cases on Friday

Edmonton -

Alberta reported 12 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday as well as 656 new cases, according to the province's latest data update.

The deaths are spread across several days and range in age from in their 50s to those over 80 years old. They bring the number of Albertans to have died due to COVID-19 up to 3,026.

Alberta is averaging about 10 deaths from COVID-19 a day over the past week.

As of Wednesday, there are 889 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 191 patients in intensive care units.

The province now has 10,037 active cases and a seven-day daily average of 709 infections, as both figures continue their declines over the past week.

Unvaccinated Albertans remain signficantly more likely to suffer a severe outcome after contracting COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

Among all Albertans, 73.5 per cent have had a first dose and a full two-thirds, 66.6 per cent, have had two shots.

The next data update is scheduled for Monday afternoon and will cover data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.