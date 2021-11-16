COVID-19 in Alberta: 321 new cases, 13 deaths Tuesday

EDMONTON -

Alberta reported 321 new cases and 13 deaths in the province's COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

There are now 518 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 101 patients in intensive care units. The province’s positivity rate now sits at 5.1 per cent.

The deaths are spread across several days and bring the number of Albertans to have died due to COVID-19 up to 3,201.

Alberta is averaging about four deaths from COVID-19 a day over the past week.

Unvaccinated Albertans remain significantly more likely to suffer a severe outcome after contracting COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

Albertans eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot are being reminded to wait at least six months from their last vaccine before accessing a third dose to ensure long-term immunity.

“Vaccine protection is not just for now, but for the future as well,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said on Tuesday.

With the highest risk of airborne transmission being indoors, Hinshaw told the media it’s important for people to be vigilant when gathering during the cooler months to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

“There is a risk we could see a fifth wave,” she said.

Alberta Health also told CTV News on Tuesday that it is changing how it categorizes vaccinations given the arrival of the one-dose Janssen vaccine. Those who get the Janssen vaccine will be counted as having had both a first dose and being fully vaccinated.

The next data update is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.