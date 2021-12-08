COVID-19 in Alberta: 388 cases, 4 deaths as Omicron count grows to 17

Alberta reported 388 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Wednesday, including that of a person in their 20s.

The four deaths were spread equally between the Calgary and Central zones and bring the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 up to 3,272.

The death of the person in their 20s is the 19th in a patient under 30 since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 373 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 68 in intensive care units.

Six new cases of the Omicron variant were identified over the past day, bringing the total number up to 17. Ten of those are in the Calgary Zone, four are in the North Zone, two are in the Edmonton Zone, and one in the Central Zone.

Alberta Health says identifying a variant takes an additional screening which follows the initial diagnosis of COVID-19, meaning the six cases are likely not included in the 388 new infections reported.

Among all Albertans, 77.4 per cent have now had at least one dose of vaccine, and 71.9 per cent of the entire population has had a second dose.

More than 72,000 doses of vaccine have now been administered to children between the ages of five and 11.

Alberta Health Services also tweeted that it has not had any pediatric hospitalizations related to COVID-19 vaccine despite false reports otherwise.

Unvaccinated Albertans remain significantly more likely to suffer a severe outcome after contracting COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

Alberta’s next data update is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.