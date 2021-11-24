COVID-19 in Alberta: 464 new cases, 4 deaths on Wednesday

EDMONTON -

Four more Albertans have died due to COVID-19 as the province added 464 new cases on Wednesday.

It’s the most new cases added in one day since last Saturday and follows yesterday’s new case count of 253.

The four deaths were in Albertans ranging in age from in their 50s to more than 80 years old. They bring the number of deaths due to COVID-19 up to 3,231.

More than three-quarters of all Albertans, 75.3 per cent, have had at least a first dose of vaccine. And, 70.9 per cent of the entire population have had a second shot. More than 354,00 additional doses have also been administered.

Unvaccinated Albertans remain significantly more likely to suffer a severe outcome after contracting COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

Alberta's next data updated is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

More than 390,000 Alberta children can have a COVID-19 vaccination appointment booked starting Wednesday morning. Appointments for the new eligible age group, five to 11, will open at 8 a.m. online.

The Pfizer doses for children arrived in Alberta on Tuesday. Vaccines for this age group will primarily be administered at Alberta Health Services clinics. Approximately 43,000 children had been registered for an immunization as of Tuesday afternoon.

Health Minister Jason Copping said there had been 42,860 appointments booked as of 11:30 Wednesday morning.

Also on Wednesday, Alberta's COVID-19 vaccination QR code will be updated to meet the federal standard.

On Tuesday, Hinshaw was grilled by MLAs on the absence of COVID-19 projections earlier in the pandemic and aerosol transmission in schools.