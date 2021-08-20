EDMONTON -- The number of Albertans hospitalized due to COVID-19 hit a two-month high on Friday, according to the province's latest data release

There are 221 patients in hospital, the highest since June 18, and an increase of 140 per cent since the start of August.

Among the 221 are 48 patients receiving care in intensive care units.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalized patients rose for a 23rd straight day, up to 185.

One new death due to COVID-19 was reported Friday, bringing the province's total to 2,343. There have been 16 COVID-19 deaths so far this month, but 10 of them have occurred in the past week.

The province reported 749 new cases Friday, bringing the active case count up to 6,709, about where it was at the start of June.

Among eligible Albertans, 77.2 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 68.5 per cent have had a second shot.

The next data update is scheduled for Monday and will include data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.