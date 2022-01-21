COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday, Jan. 21

Alberta appears poised to set another record count of COVID-19 patients in hospital later on Friday afternoon.

The three highest hospitalization counts to date have all come in the last three days, including yesterday’s 1,131.

Regular data revisions to account for reporting delays and accuracy mean that number will likely grow later this afternoon.

Among those 1,131 are 108 patients in intensive care units, an increase of 28 from a week prior.

Emerging data from AHS shows that most people hospitalized during the Omicron wave need only five days of care, compared to 10 when Delta was the dominant variant of concern.

Despite shorter stays and incidental infections, Copping said patients with COVID-19 still need care, and that hospital staff need to abide by protocols, creating staffing challenges.

Premier Jason Kenney said that the health system is operating at 89 per cent capacity, with some individual hospitals and health zones closer to 100 per cent of local capacity.

Kenney said it is too early to say when restrictions will be lifted in the province, but hopes the province has seen the worst.

"We have to get past this Omicron," he said. "We have not yet reached the peak in hospitalizations. We have to support our health-care workers."

There are now more than 64,500 known active cases in the province. However, Alberta's chief medical officer of health estimates the true case count is more than 10 times that indicated by PCR results, as there are a number of restrictions on provincial PCR eligibility and testing capacity.

Adjusted for their much smaller population proportion, unvaccinated Albertans remain multiple times more likely to suffer a severe outcome from COVID-19 including hospitalization and death compared to those who have had two or more doses of vaccine.