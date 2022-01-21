COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday, Jan. 21
Alberta appears poised to set another record count of COVID-19 patients in hospital later on Friday afternoon.
The three highest hospitalization counts to date have all come in the last three days, including yesterday’s 1,131.
Regular data revisions to account for reporting delays and accuracy mean that number will likely grow later this afternoon.
- Infographics: COVID-19 in Alberta by the numbers
- COVID-19 in Edmonton: Numbers broken down by neighbourhood
Among those 1,131 are 108 patients in intensive care units, an increase of 28 from a week prior.
Emerging data from AHS shows that most people hospitalized during the Omicron wave need only five days of care, compared to 10 when Delta was the dominant variant of concern.
Despite shorter stays and incidental infections, Copping said patients with COVID-19 still need care, and that hospital staff need to abide by protocols, creating staffing challenges.
Premier Jason Kenney said that the health system is operating at 89 per cent capacity, with some individual hospitals and health zones closer to 100 per cent of local capacity.
Kenney said it is too early to say when restrictions will be lifted in the province, but hopes the province has seen the worst.
"We have to get past this Omicron," he said. "We have not yet reached the peak in hospitalizations. We have to support our health-care workers."
There are now more than 64,500 known active cases in the province. However, Alberta's chief medical officer of health estimates the true case count is more than 10 times that indicated by PCR results, as there are a number of restrictions on provincial PCR eligibility and testing capacity.
Adjusted for their much smaller population proportion, unvaccinated Albertans remain multiple times more likely to suffer a severe outcome from COVID-19 including hospitalization and death compared to those who have had two or more doses of vaccine.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler today, melty this weekend
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada loaning $120M to Ukraine, looking at further actions in face of Russian aggression
Canada will loan the Ukraine government up to $120 million in the face of Russia's ongoing attempts to destabilize Ukraine, and continues to explore 'other' ways to get involved, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday.
Ontario reports total of 4,114 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 590 in ICU
Ontario health officials are reporting that 4,114 people are in hospital with COVID-19, and 590 of those patients are in intensive care.
Moderna vaccine recipients have lower risk of breakthrough infections, hospitalization: study
A new study has found that people who received the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine are less likely to experience breakthrough infections and hospitalization compared to those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA shot.
Nearly 60 per cent of Canadians find it difficult to feed their families, poll finds
A new poll has found that nearly 60 per cent of Canadians are having a hard time providing enough food for their families.The poll from the Angus Reid Institute shows that 57 per cent of Canadians reported having a difficult time feeding their family recently, an increase from 36 per cent when the question was last asked in 2019.
Florida man charged with human smuggling after four bodies found near Canada-U.S. border
A Florida man has been charged with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby, were found in Manitoba near the Canada-U.S. border.
Latest research says combination of throat and nose swabs provides better COVID-19 rapid test results: Nova Scotia Health
In a Canadian first, Nova Scotia researchers say COVID-19 rapid tests that include both throat and nose swabs provide greater accuracy in detecting the virus.
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
Louie Anderson, whose more than four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely, Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series 'Baskets,' died Friday. He was 68.
Meat Loaf, 'Bat out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74
Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his 'Bat Out of Hell' album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as 'Paradise by the Dashboard Light,' 'Two Out of Three Ain't Bad,' and 'I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That),' has died.
13-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of teen in Toronto underground garage
A 13-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen in East York earlier this week.
Calgary
-
When will Alberta's COVID-19 restrictions end? 'Hopefully soon,' says Kenney
"We're being asked, 'when do all of these restrictions and measures come to an end,'" Kenney said Thursday.
-
Alberta builds COVID-19 hospital capacity; premier says early indication of Omicron peak
Alberta will create new pandemic response units in Edmonton and Calgary as it augments intensive and non-intensive care beds for an expected hospitalization peak later this month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada loaning $120M to Ukraine, looking at further actions in face of Russian aggression
Canada will loan the Ukraine government up to $120 million in the face of Russia's ongoing attempts to destabilize Ukraine, and continues to explore 'other' ways to get involved, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Freezing rain makes for slippery start to the day in Saskatoon
Drivers are urged to exercise caution as crews work to de-ice Saskatoon's streets.
-
Upheaval at Saskatoon Lighthouse as executive director is placed on leave
The director at the Lighthouse is on leave, less than a week after the Saskatoon Fire Department revealed it has found dozens of hazards at the shelter.
-
'We have been abandoned': Sask. doctor slams Moe's Quebec comparison
Infectious disease physician Dr. Alexander Wong says Premier Scott Moe's Quebec comparison isn't accurate.
Regina
-
Sask. government contingency plan could redeploy provincial employees to healthcare system
The provincial government is working on a contingency plan to redeploy civil servants into the healthcare system, as Omicron continues to spread.
-
'Workers are tired': Sask. public sector unions call on government to impose further COVID-19 restrictions
Unions representing more than 113,000 Saskatchewan workers are pleading with the provincial government to immediately mandate public health measures based on recommendations from the province’s top doctor.
-
'We have been abandoned': Sask. doctor slams Moe's Quebec comparison
Infectious disease physician Dr. Alexander Wong says Premier Scott Moe's Quebec comparison isn't accurate.
Atlantic
-
Latest research says combination of throat and nose swabs provides better COVID-19 rapid test results: Nova Scotia Health
In a Canadian first, Nova Scotia researchers say COVID-19 rapid tests that include both throat and nose swabs provide greater accuracy in detecting the virus.
-
N.B. doctor accused of breaking COVID-19 rules sues province, RCMP and Facebook
A doctor who says he faced a barrage of hate and racism after being accused of breaking COVID-19 rules in New Brunswick in 2020 is suing the provincial government, the RCMP and Facebook's owner, Meta.
-
N.S. reports three new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday, 269 in hospital
Nova Scotia health officials reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports total of 4,114 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 590 in ICU
Ontario health officials are reporting that 4,114 people are in hospital with COVID-19, and 590 of those patients are in intensive care.
-
13-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of teen in Toronto underground garage
A 13-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen in East York earlier this week.
-
Ontario set to build first condo school at Toronto waterfront
Toronto’s waterfront is set to welcome Ontario’s first elementary school built inside of a condo building.
Montreal
-
Quebec under extreme cold warning as temperatures drop dramatically
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for most of southern Quebec as temperatures plunge.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations drop for second day in a row
Quebec reported Friday that 59 more people have died due to COVID-19, as hospitalizations drop by 60, and ICU numbers decrease by 20.
-
Second homeless Montrealer dies during the bitterly cold night
For the second time in ten days, a homeless person was found dead in Montreal.
Ottawa
-
EXTREME COLD WARNING
EXTREME COLD WARNING | Ottawa could see record-breaking cold
It will be a sunny but frigid start to the weekend and Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Ottawa.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada loaning $120M to Ukraine, looking at further actions in face of Russian aggression
Canada will loan the Ukraine government up to $120 million in the face of Russia's ongoing attempts to destabilize Ukraine, and continues to explore 'other' ways to get involved, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday.
-
Supply chain issues leaving some grocery shelves in Ottawa and eastern Ontario empty
If you have recently been to a grocery store in the Ottawa area, you might have noticed two things: Prices are going up and supply is going down, leaving some shelves bare.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports total of 4,114 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 590 in ICU
Ontario health officials are reporting that 4,114 people are in hospital with COVID-19, and 590 of those patients are in intensive care.
-
Main Street in Listowel, Ont. closed after transport truck drives into building
Listowel’s Main Street will be closed for most of the day after a tractor trailer crashed into a downtown building.
-
Early morning fire destroys shop at Puslinch Lake
No injuries were reported after a large structure fire on Puslinch Lake Friday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Community rallies to support five children in northern Ontario who lost both parents
It’s a heart-wrenching story of loss. Five children from Sudbury are living with their aunt in Webbwood after the death of their mother due to complications from pneumonia in early January.
-
Sudbury's new pothole patching machine hits the streets
The state of the roads in Greater Sudbury is a popular topic of conversation, with potholes around the city a constant concern, and officials have high hopes for a new piece of equipment that is expected to help alleviate the problem.
-
Sudbury police investigate Flour Mill area shooting
Sudbury police are investigating a possible shooting in the Flour Mill area that sent one man to hospital early Friday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Perimeter, highways closed amid poor winter driving conditions and visibility
Parts of Manitoba are experiencing poor winter driving conditions and visibility on Friday morning, forcing closures of the Perimeter and other highways.
-
Florida man charged with human smuggling after four bodies found near Canada-U.S. border
A Florida man has been charged with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby, were found in Manitoba near the Canada-U.S. border.
-
Winter weather, poor road conditions force school closures in Manitoba
A handful of schools around Manitoba are closed on Friday due to the harsh winter weather and poor driving conditions.
Vancouver
-
Thousands of rapid tests being shipped to B.C. schools: Education Ministry
Schools in British Columbia will soon get rapid antigen tests as a way to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 among staff, including teachers and administrators.
-
Man with history of targeting strangers wanted Canada-wide, Vancouver police say
Police in Vancouver are asking the public for help locating a man wanted Canada-wide after failing to return to his halfway house Wednesday.
-
Recent shootings in Lower Mainland not linked to B.C. gangs: RCMP
Police say a series of shootings reported recently in B.C.'s Lower Mainland are not believed to be tied to the ongoing gang conflict.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 10 A.M.
LIVE @ 10 A.M. | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide live update
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to hold a rare Friday morning news conference before new case numbers are revealed later this afternoon.
-
B.C. broke energy records for both summer and winter in 2021: BC Hydro
BC Hydro says that energy use saw record-high peaks in both the summer and winter of last year.
-
Veteran curling coach from Victoria heading to Beijing Olympics
Just weeks away from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the Canadian women’s curling team is ready to rock with the help of a local coaching legend.