COVID-19 in Alberta today

EDMONTON -

Alberta's active COVID-19 case count continues to hover around 5,000 with more than 450 hospitalizations.

As of Friday, the province had 5,017 cases and 455 hospitalizations. Ninety people were receiving intensive care.

The data from over the weekend will be released Monday afternoon.

As of Friday, 75.4 per cent of all Albertans have had at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 71.1 per cent have had a second shot.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Alberta's weekend COVID-19 data will be reported Monday afternoon by top government and health officials, who will also take questions about the emerging Omicron variant. Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m.

Alberta's top doctor says her department is contacting people who've recently returned from any of the southern Africa countries of interest and they must quarantine for two weeks. Alberta has not yet confirmed any cases of the B.1.1.529 strain; Ontario found the country's first Omicron cases.

A University of Alberta professor and Nobel laureate in medicine told CTV News Edmonton the same precautions for other COVID-19 variants are the best known strategy to dealing with Omicron. "Early prudence is justified by following pre-existing guidelines of getting vaccinated, wearing face masks, and minimizing direct social interactions," Dr. Michael Houghton said.

Alberta's largest worker advocacy group says the provincial government should "step up" and provide paid sick leave like the federal and B.C. governments are doing.

On Friday, the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered to Alberta kids aged five to 11.