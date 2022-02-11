COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta's rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations and active cases are both trending down, signalling the province has moved past the peak of the Omicron wave, but that doesn't mean the risk to the health-care system is over, officials said Thursday.

The province reported 1,363 new confirmed infections of the disease after completing just under 5,000 tests the day before. There are now 25,339 confirmed active cases, representing a decline by almost two-thirds from January's peak of 71,600 cases.

That gives Alberta a positivity rate of about 29.3 per cent, based only on PCR confirmed tests. Limits to testing capacity and eligibility mean the actual number of cases is likely many times higher.

Twenty-two more deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, raising the pandemic total to 3,718.

There are 1,586 people with COVID-19 in hospital, including 126 in intensive care units.

"Because, and we can finally say this, we are past the peak of the Omicron wave, and we are transitioning to life on the other side of it," Health Minister Jason Copping said.

"That doesn't mean that the pandemic is over or that we are still not at risk of substantial strain on our health-care system," he said, adding that restrictions may need to be reintroduced should hospitalizations increase.

But the trends do mean, however, that Alberta Health Services no longer needs pandemic overflow units and surgery capacity is returning to a normal volume, Copping said.

The Official Opposition NDP says the United Conservative government is trying to paint a rosier picture of Alberta's COVID-19 situation since it announced a plan to reopen.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Premier Jason Kenney's framing of COVID-19 public health orders as a violation of charter rights and freedoms is him spreading "constitutional misunderstanding" and bowing to protesters in his sharp turn to remove COVID-19 restrictions faster than he originally promised, according to experts in law and politics.

Another two million rapid tests are expected to be in stock at 1,500 select pharmacies around the province by Monday.The change – from providing tests at AHS sites as well as most pharmacies – is being made as Alberta transitions to learning how to live with COVID-19, according to Copping.

When asked Thursday why the province decided to end mandatory masking policies in schools, Copping said, "We need to let kids be kids."He also cited concerns about a "potential impact on learning" and said there is a "mixed review in terms of efficacy," but offered no data to support the comments.

Several post-secondary institutions have plans to keep COVID-19 rules in place. Mount Royal University says no changes will be made to its policy while it reviews the new provincial guidance. When University of Calgary students return to in-person learning on Feb. 28, proof of vaccination will no longer be required for staff and students at the institution. And on Thursday, University of Alberta president Bill Flanagan said there would be no "immediate" changes to masking rules for all indoor shared spaces once in-person classes resume on Feb. 28.