EDMONTON -- Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will give a COVID-19 update Monday afternoon after daily and active cases hit pandemic highs multiple times last week.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will announce coronavirus case counts for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Alberta added more than 400 cases three times last week, setting up the possibility Hinshaw will report more than 1,000 infections this afternoon.

Alberta currently has 3,651 COVID-19 cases — the highest active tally since the pandemic began in March — and it reached 300 deaths connected to the disease at the end of last week.

The majority of the province’s current cases remain in the capital region with 1,751 infections, but the Calgary area has seen a recent spike with 1,307 cases.

Alberta has reported 24,261 cases and 20,310 recoveries to date.

Watch Dr. Hinshaw’s update at 3:30 p.m. live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.