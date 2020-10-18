Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak at Mill Woods care home surpasses 100 cases
Published Sunday, October 18, 2020 10:28AM MDT
Shepherd's Care Millwoods.
EDMONTON -- A coronavirus outbreak at a south Edmonton care home continues to grow, surpassing more than 100 people infected.
Sixty residents and 41 staff have now been impacted at Shepherd’s Care Millwoods, up from 60 residents and 38 staff on Friday.
The death toll at the home still stands at eight.
All of the affected residents are on the third floor of the facility.